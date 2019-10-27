Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Correan Nims. View Sign Service Information Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services 809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2 Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-656-5459 Send Flowers Obituary

Correan Nims, age 76, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Bellingham. Correan was born July 18, 1943 to Roy and Irene (Gifford) Crabtree of Calico Rock, Arkansas. She moved to Washington State with her family in the third grade. She graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1961. She married Gene Nims of Sumas in 1963. Together they had 2 sons Jeff (Lisa), and Steve (Nicole), and have 6 grandchildren. After a long career in Bookkeeping, Correan retired in 1998 from Hinton GM in Lynden, Washington. She was loved and respected by all of her coworkers, many of which remained friends until the end of her life. She loved her family and they were her focus and true joy. Among her many passions, she exceled at quilting, crocheting and cooking. Correan was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers (Tom and Roy Dean). She is survived by her husband, Gene, her two sons and their families, siblings: Gena (Walt Tolle), Bob (Rose Crabtree), Marg (Randy Wright), Louise (Larry Olsen), and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at North County Christ the King Church, 1816 18th Street, Lynden, WA, at 1:00pm Pastor Kurt Langstraat officiating. Please share your thoughts and memories of Correan online,

