Craig Avery Smith, age 80, of Ferndale, was born in Bellingham July 22, 1938, and died peacefully in his sleep June 19, 2019 at his home. He is now in heaven with his Savior Jesus Christ. Craig retired from US West Telecommunications. Craig was an avid volunteer. He served on the Lummi Island Fire Department #11 for 22 years. Craig loved nature, hiking and skiing, rock hounding, fishing and anything to do with water and shared this with his daughters. Craig always had a boat until his health said no. He Reef Net fished from the age of 13 to 75! He had a deep love for Lummi Island and its people. Craig traveled many places a favorite was a cruise up the inside passage to Alaska with his children and grandchildren. Craig's house was always open. Everyone knew they were welcome there. He was preceded in death by parents Raymond and Trula Smith, and is survived by wife Sharon (Chervenock); daughters Kim Tisovec (Vince) and Cheri Gustafson (Fred); grandchildren Katie Hall, Towner Atkinson (Cassie), Hunter Leary (Kristine), and Chelsea Leary; brother Curtis Smith (Ruby); great grandchildren Tru Atkinson and Doc Atkinson; step grandchildren Janel Kahrimani (Visar), Trevor Gustafson (Jessica), and Cristian Gustafson, and step great grandchildren Landon and Caleb Gustafson. A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Community Church, 1254 W Smith Road, Bellingham, WA 98226 at 11:00 AM. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, with a potluck to follow. In lieu of flowers you may make donations to the Lummi Island Fire Fighters Association, P.O. Box 130, Lummi Island, WA. 98262, or . The family would like to thank his doctors and nurses, therapists, friends and neighbors who helped Craig and his family throughout the last many years. Your care, concern and friendship has been invaluable. Please share your thoughts and memories of Craig online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 7, 2019