Curtis Darrel Miller, age 33, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in a tragic traffic collision on I-5 near Conway, WA. He was born on April 28, 1986. Curt graduated from Lynden High School with the Class of 2004 and went to Leenders Drywall, where he loyally worked for 15 years. A memorial service for Curtis will be held at Faith Community Church, 586 Birch Bay Lynden Road, Lynden, WA 98264, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM. The family covets your prayers as we grieve the loss of a wonderful husband, son, brother and friend. Those wishing to make memorial donations to support Jocelyn can visit https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/3q45z1/donate. Please share your thoughts and memories of Curtis online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com .
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 5, 2019
