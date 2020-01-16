Curtis Gene Atneosen, 81, passed from this life into eternal life at his home in Lynden, Washington. He was born in St. James Minnesota, the son of Clarence and Helen Atneosen. Preceded in death by parents Clarence and Helen Atneosen, brothers Richard and Dennis Atneosen, and sister Sandra Gail Van Fossen. He is survived by wife Katharine Atneosen, daughter Kristi Thies (Cliff), daughter Kari Olson (Todd), son Keith Atneosen (Lauren), brother Larry D. Atneosen (Susan), sister Linda D. Perrault (Dale) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. His "Celebration of Faith" Service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM, Cornerstone Community Church, 5732 Olson Road, Ferndale, WA. Please join us for a light lunch following the service. In lieu of flowers please donate in Curt's honor to Lutheran Brethren World Missions, International Christian Response or Samaritan's Purse. Please share your thoughts and memories of Curtis online at: www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 16, 2020