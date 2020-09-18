Curtis Wesley Page, age 58, passed away on September 5, 2020 at his home in Bellingham, WA. Curtis was born on August 28, 1962 in Bellingham to Cloid W. “Chuck” and Darleen J. (Fitzpatrick) Page. He worked for many years in landscaping maintenance at Western Washington University. Curtis was a gentle soul with a warm heart. He was preceded in death by his mother in November 2019. Curtis is survived by his father; his sisters, Jody and Connie Page; his girlfriend of many years Paula Broiles; his niece Ashleigh Albert (Benjamin) and their children Tessa, Benjamin, and Jackson. A private graveside service will be held at Greenacres Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Whatcom Humane Society. You may share your memories of Curtis at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
.