Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Allen Christofferson. View Sign Service Information Moles Farewell Tributes-Bellingham 2465 Lakeway Drive Bellingham , WA 98229 (360)-733-0510 Send Flowers Obituary

Dale Allen Christofferson passed away in peace, with his family by his side, on October 1, 2019. Dale was born on the day after Christmas, in 1932, to Casper and Leone Christofferson in Bellingham, Washington. He graduated from Ferndale High School, then proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. After completing his service and spending a few months in California as a young man, working odd jobs and listening to Johnny Cash, Dale returned to the Northwest and finished his schooling at WWU. It was here that he fell in love with LeeEllen Pedersen, whom he married in 1958. The young couple made quick work of buying their home in Bellingham and starting a family. Dale started his professional career as a schoolteacher, but he was a jack-of-all-trades sort of man, with an iron-clad work ethic, who found more enjoyment in contracting, land development, trucking, fishing and farming. He was mechanically-minded, the tinkering type and the kind of guy with the tools and equipment for every job. Even in “retirement” Dale kept busy, caring for his many pets and farm animals and helping those in his community accomplish their dreams. He was easy to spot driving the roads of Whatcom County, in his old Dodge truck with the cab lights, invariably on his way to lend a hand, lend a tool, and lend his expertise to some family, friend or neighbor, with whatever project they had going. While a true county-man at heart, Dale also loved traveling and had visited several countries including Australia, New Zealand, Italy, India and China. He lived eighty-six solid years of integrity and purpose, and his handsome smile and gentle blue eyes will be fiercely missed by those that had the honor of knowing and loving him. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, LeeEllen Christofferson, and their children Jim Christofferson (Teri), Kathy Salisbury (Mark), Susan Jenkins (Greg); and his sister, Carol Olson (Mark). Dale is also survived by his grandchildren Amber Erdmann (T.J.), Katie Christofferson (Kevin Millett), Jessica Avraham (Idan), Breia Salsbery (Sean), Aaron Lewis (Kristin), Jackie Rutherford (Rick), Kelsey Erholm (Josh), Kyle Salisbury (Brieann), Anthony Christofferson, Kim Christofferson, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. He is preceded in death by his infant son, his daughter Karen Lewis and her husband Rittner Lewis, and his grandson Nathan Christofferson. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 11th at 11:00 am at Moles Farewell Tributes- Bellingham (2465 Lakeway Drive). Casual attire. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice or a . Please share your memories of Dale at

Dale Allen Christofferson passed away in peace, with his family by his side, on October 1, 2019. Dale was born on the day after Christmas, in 1932, to Casper and Leone Christofferson in Bellingham, Washington. He graduated from Ferndale High School, then proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. After completing his service and spending a few months in California as a young man, working odd jobs and listening to Johnny Cash, Dale returned to the Northwest and finished his schooling at WWU. It was here that he fell in love with LeeEllen Pedersen, whom he married in 1958. The young couple made quick work of buying their home in Bellingham and starting a family. Dale started his professional career as a schoolteacher, but he was a jack-of-all-trades sort of man, with an iron-clad work ethic, who found more enjoyment in contracting, land development, trucking, fishing and farming. He was mechanically-minded, the tinkering type and the kind of guy with the tools and equipment for every job. Even in “retirement” Dale kept busy, caring for his many pets and farm animals and helping those in his community accomplish their dreams. He was easy to spot driving the roads of Whatcom County, in his old Dodge truck with the cab lights, invariably on his way to lend a hand, lend a tool, and lend his expertise to some family, friend or neighbor, with whatever project they had going. While a true county-man at heart, Dale also loved traveling and had visited several countries including Australia, New Zealand, Italy, India and China. He lived eighty-six solid years of integrity and purpose, and his handsome smile and gentle blue eyes will be fiercely missed by those that had the honor of knowing and loving him. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, LeeEllen Christofferson, and their children Jim Christofferson (Teri), Kathy Salisbury (Mark), Susan Jenkins (Greg); and his sister, Carol Olson (Mark). Dale is also survived by his grandchildren Amber Erdmann (T.J.), Katie Christofferson (Kevin Millett), Jessica Avraham (Idan), Breia Salsbery (Sean), Aaron Lewis (Kristin), Jackie Rutherford (Rick), Kelsey Erholm (Josh), Kyle Salisbury (Brieann), Anthony Christofferson, Kim Christofferson, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. He is preceded in death by his infant son, his daughter Karen Lewis and her husband Rittner Lewis, and his grandson Nathan Christofferson. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 11th at 11:00 am at Moles Farewell Tributes- Bellingham (2465 Lakeway Drive). Casual attire. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice or a . Please share your memories of Dale at molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations