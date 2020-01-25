Dale F. (Fred) Roland

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale F. (Fred) Roland.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dale F. Roland passed away at age 85. He is survived by his wife, Virginia, his daughters, Julie and Dale C, a granddaughter, Alyssa, and a great-granddaughter, Kendra. Proceeded in death by brothers, Don & Dick, and sister, Joyce. Born & raised in Bellingham, he graduating from BHS in ’53, was drafted in ‘58 and worked as a helicopter test pilot. Later he moved to Longview, where he met his wife of 50+ yrs. Dale worked 30 yrs for Weyerhaeuser and raised his family on a small farm on Hazel Dell Road.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.