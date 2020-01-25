Dale F. Roland passed away at age 85. He is survived by his wife, Virginia, his daughters, Julie and Dale C, a granddaughter, Alyssa, and a great-granddaughter, Kendra. Proceeded in death by brothers, Don & Dick, and sister, Joyce. Born & raised in Bellingham, he graduating from BHS in ’53, was drafted in ‘58 and worked as a helicopter test pilot. Later he moved to Longview, where he met his wife of 50+ yrs. Dale worked 30 yrs for Weyerhaeuser and raised his family on a small farm on Hazel Dell Road.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 25, 2020