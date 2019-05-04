Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale K. Magden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dale K Magden, born 11/8/47 to Dale O Magden and Ramona A (Ray) Magden, passed away on 4/28/19 after a hard fought battle with cancer. Dale was born in Mt Home Idaho. As a child, the family traveled extensively as his father followed the construction circuit. The family finally settled in Kennewick Wa where he graduated from KHS in 1965. Dale was very active with the boy scouts as a boy, and then as an adult leader. He also coached boys and girls club softball and flag football when his son Dan was young. A Vietnam vet, Dale joined the army in 1967 and completed 8 years of active service followed by 20 years in the army reserve. He was active in the for many years. Dale was predeceased by his first wife Janice and his mother and father. He is survived by his wife Faith Magden, children Dan, Ramona, and Samuel, sister Dianne Buck, and several nieces and nephews. Dale will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent. In lieu of flowers please donate to Childrens Hospital.

Published in Bellingham Herald on May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.