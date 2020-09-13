It is with deep sorrow that the family mourns the passing of Dale Lee Cline on September 1st, 2020. Dale passed at his home in Oroville, Washington at the age of 74. Dale was born in Bellingham, Washington on June 21st, 1946. He graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1964. After high school, Dale joined the Navy and was a decorated Vietnam Veteran. After his naval service, he worked as a police officer in Sumas, Washington and then as the City of Nooksack’s Public Works Director. He retired in 2008. Dale will be remembered by his wife of 52 years, Barbara; daughters Ann Cline and Allison (Mike) Bol; grandchildren Sydney Queen, Brandon and Cameron Bol; brothers Floyd “Chuck” Cline and Lyle “Gene” Cline; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was departed by his parents, George Cline and Dorothy (Pete) Peterson; brother Ralph Cline. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Wounded Warrior Project
, Navy Marine Corp Relief Society, or a Veterans’ charity of your choice
. Family would like thank all of the family and friends who came to visit and show their support during his last few months. Funeral service will be held on October 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Nooksack Cemetery.