Dale Madison Henifin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Madison Henifin, age 57, passed away in Bellingham Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was a lifetime Whatcom County resident. Dale was born on November 12, 1962 to Bob A. and Myrna L. (Fullner) Henifin. He was the youngest of the four children and attended Mt. Baker Schools. Dale was a hard worker, he enjoyed sawing and splitting wood. He loved his roses, his cats and especially his dog, Mugsy. He enjoyed his many trips to Hawaii, his ’69 Camaro SS, and playing pool, foosball, darts and watching televised NASCAR races. He had a contagious laugh, a big heart and loved a good meal. He will be missed. Dale was preceded in death by his mother, Myrna L. Henifin, brother, Shane Henifin and his grandparents. He is survived by his daughter, Kali Henifin McConnell and grandsons Tyson, Bryson and Hunter; his father, Bob A. (Trish) Henifin and siblings, Sandi Sanders, Sue (Mike Booth) Henifin, Bob E. Henifin and Carrie (Dan) Miller, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, many extended family members and friends. A private family service will be held at a later date. Please share your memories of Dale online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA 98225
360-656-5459
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved