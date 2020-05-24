Dale Madison Henifin, age 57, passed away in Bellingham Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was a lifetime Whatcom County resident. Dale was born on November 12, 1962 to Bob A. and Myrna L. (Fullner) Henifin. He was the youngest of the four children and attended Mt. Baker Schools. Dale was a hard worker, he enjoyed sawing and splitting wood. He loved his roses, his cats and especially his dog, Mugsy. He enjoyed his many trips to Hawaii, his ’69 Camaro SS, and playing pool, foosball, darts and watching televised NASCAR races. He had a contagious laugh, a big heart and loved a good meal. He will be missed. Dale was preceded in death by his mother, Myrna L. Henifin, brother, Shane Henifin and his grandparents. He is survived by his daughter, Kali Henifin McConnell and grandsons Tyson, Bryson and Hunter; his father, Bob A. (Trish) Henifin and siblings, Sandi Sanders, Sue (Mike Booth) Henifin, Bob E. Henifin and Carrie (Dan) Miller, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, many extended family members and friends. A private family service will be held at a later date. Please share your memories of Dale online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 24, 2020.