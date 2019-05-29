Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale T. Boudreau. View Sign Service Information Lemley Chapel 1008 Third Street Sedro Woolley , WA 98284 (360)-855-1288 Send Flowers Obituary

Dale Thomas Boudreau peacefully joined his Lord and Savior in Heaven on May 25, 2019, where he chose to celebrate his 81st birthday, as Dale was born May 27, 1938, in Shelton, WA to Amos H. and Bertha M. Boudreau. His family resided in Shelton for 4 years, then moved to Tacoma, WA where Dale attended Holy Rosary School until the family moved to Bainbridge Island, WA where he attend Commodore Bainbridge Island Middle School. Dale’s family then moved to Mount Vernon, WA where Dale attended 4 years and graduated from Mount Vernon High School with the class of 1957. Dale was on the diving and swim teams all four high school years. Dale married JoAnn (Treese) Boudreau on September 13, 1958, in Mount Vernon, WA where they raised five children. Dale married Jakie L.M. (Gillig Tarter) Boudreau on his birthday, May 27, 2000. They resided in Bellingham, WA for most of their marriage. Dale’s professional career consisted of years as an automotive mechanic, automotive Service Manager at various auto dealerships, driving concrete truck, and many years as a long-haul truck driver. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting with his children, his service with the Knights of Columbus and the Catholic Church, and his role as Mr. Santa Clause. Dale was a Brother in the Knights of Columbus for as many years as we can remember - a member of Bellingham Council 829, PGK of Lynden 12420, Former District Deputy of District 9, and PFN of San Juan Assembly, initially becoming a member of the Mount Vernon Council with his father, Amos H. Boudreau. Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Amos H. and Bertha M. Boudreau; daughter, Marylinn Boudreau; son, Dany Thomas Boudreau; grandson, D.J. Gordon, and most recently, wife Jakie L.M. Boudreau. Dale is survived by three of his five children, Annette Marie & husband Dan Arp of Sedro-Woolley, WA; Lori Anne & husband Jeff Boe of Mountlake Terrace, WA, David Timothy Boudreau of Lyman, WA; his former wife, JoAnn Boudreau of Mount Vernon, WA; sister, Jeannette & husband Tom DeGoede of Mount Vernon, WA; his grandchildren, Tyler Arp and fiancée Serina Dobberstein of Murrieta, CA and their son, Austin Arp, Demi & husband D.J. Morgan of Seattle, WA and their sons Charlie and Boe Morgan, Dustin Boe, Tanner Boe, Kasey Boe, Layne Z. Boe, Becky Dahl-Boudreau, and Dany Timothy Boudreau, and 8 nieces and nephews. Dale is also survived by step-children: Reed & wife Jodel Gillig, Ron Gillig & fiancée Betty, Joe & wife Michelle Gillig, Robin & wife Taryn Gillig, Ray & wife Tamara Gillig, David Tarter; Paul Morgan, Kathy Hill, and 26 additional grandchildren. The Rosary will be recited on Thursday, May 30th at 7:00 p.m. at Lemley Funeral Chapel, Sedro- Woolley, WA, followed by a Funeral Mass on Friday, May 31st at 12:15 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 N. 15th Street, Mount Vernon, WA. Graveside Services and a Reception will follow at Hawthorne Memorial Park. Visitation is available at, and services are under the direction of, Lemley Funeral Chapel, Sedro-Woolley, WA. In Lieu of flowers, Memorial’s in Dale’s honor may be made to: Knights of Columbus for seminarians or Immaculate Conception Regional School Endowment fund c/o Lemley Chapel.

