Service Information GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden 202 FRONT ST Lynden , WA 98264 (360)-354-4428

Dalwyn Lee Versteeg passed away Friday February 7. He was 81. A lifelong Lynden resident, he was born February 20, 1938 to Herman and Nellie (Holleman) VerSteeg and raised on his family’s farm on the Axling and H Street Road. He enjoyed hunting the H Street Road with his Dad and brothers. He attended Ebenezer and Lynden Christian Schools. Dalwyn married; had three children and worked at Foremost-McKesson and Darigold until his retirement. He had a passion for horses, hiking, hunting, water-skiing, snowskiing and packing with his horses and mules in the Pasayten Wilderness and North Cascades. His favorite highway was the North Cascades and he hiked or trail rode most of the trails on it. His family remembers many hair-raising adventures growing up driving logging roads around favorite places: Mazama, Harts Pass, Yellowstone, the Tetons, Banff, and Glacier to name a few - He loved the mountains and outdoors. He outfitted with his friend Jack Wilson of Early Winters Outfitting for years. He was involved in search and rescue. He loved visiting his children and grandchildren and helped them with their horses, and built fences and corrals. He loved day hiking around Twisp and Whatcom County. Besides his parents, Dal was preceded in death by his Granddaughter Tara Lynn Smit. He is survived by his brother Ken and wife Marilynn VerSteeg of Lynden; his sister Lynette and husband Bill Langstraat of Arizona, his brother Randy VerSteeg and friend Carol of Colville and numerous nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife Jeanne of the family home in Lynden, his daughter Shelley and husband Randy Smit, His son Bruce and wife Cindy Versteeg, and daughter Kara and husband Daryl Tenkley all of Lynden; Grandson Britton and wife Traci Smit of Custer; granddaughter Tessa and husband Greg Haveman of Blaine; grandson Travis Versteeg of Lynden; and great-grandchildren Hunter, Montana and Summer Smit of Lynden and Lane Smit of Custer. You will go out in joy and be led forth in peace; the mountains and hills will burst into song before you and all the trees of the field will clap their hands. Isaiah 55:12 There will be a private Family Memorial Graveside Service for Dal at Greenwood Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

