Dana J. Feldmann 72 of Lynden, WA peacefully passed into the arms of his Savior on July 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. A private memorial service will be at a later day In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be directed to Boy Scouts of America. Dana was born February 27, 1947 in Centralia, WA the second son of Lester and Minerva Feldmann. He married Marsha J. Murphy December 9, 1972 in Portland, OR. Survivors include his wife, Marsha J. Feldmann, Lynden, WA, children, Jim (Kelly) Murphy, Mackinaw, IL, Mardana (John) Hay, Abbotsford, Canada, and Shana (Aaron) Frankovich, Castle Rock, CO, and 5 grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Fred Feldmann, Acworth, GA; Cary (Nancy) Feldmann, Bonney Lake, WA and their families. Dana was a longtime resident of Whatcom County. After graduation from Bellingham High School he attended the University of Washington to study architecture followed by a couple years as a crewman on several large sailing ships in the Caribbean. Dana found, Marsha, the love of his life while in Portland, they married and returned to the Whatcom County where he began to work at Intalco. He retired from Intalco after 29 years of service. He loved the ocean which included sailing, clam digging and surf fishing. He loved art projects and was always creating something novel. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, who will miss him dearly.
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 28, 2019