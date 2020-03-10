Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danene Park. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Danene Loree Park passed away in the afternoon of February 22nd, 2020, after a brief and unexpected illness. Danene was a beloved occupational therapist for the Bellingham Public Schools, often bringing her service dog, Mia, to engage and support her students. She was highly politically active, writing letters to representatives and attending protest marches in Bellingham and Seattle. She loved painting rocks to leave in Bellingham parks, going to movies, and visiting the San Juan Islands. She was a devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend. Danene is survived by her children, Brenna (Deep) and Kiernan Park-Egan, her brothers, Dave (Harper), Dwain (Dianne), and Tony (Kim) Park, her mother Evelyn Park,and her dog Mia. She is greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, April 25th at 1:00-3:00 PM, at the Squalicum Boathouse in Zuanich Park. Memorial donations may be made to Planned Parenthood, Canine Companions for Independence, or the Whatcom Hospice Foundation.

