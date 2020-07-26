On Tuesday July 21, 2020, Daniel E. Cleator passed away at the age of 50 after a 2 year battle with pancreatic cancer. Born January 28, 1970, he spent much of his childhood in Everett, WA with his beloved grandfather and mentor Frank E. Paseka. Dan was an excellent student graduating with highest honors from Western Washington University with a Business Administration degree. He spent years working in management positions bringing his high achievement goals mixed with his sharp wit to each new endeavor. Dan had a lifelong passion for experiences and spent a large part of his life engaging in intense relationships, which included many over the internet. He was passionate about interpersonal contact with others. He continually found creative ways to share these experiences with his children, family, and friends. He was passionate about road trips, white water rafting, improv and comedy and he always brought someone along for the experience. When he was diagnosed with terminal cancer his only goal was live every moment to its fullest for whatever time he had left. Dan embarked on an epic road trip encompassing 49 of the 50 states and most of Canada. He chased tornados, stood on cliff edges, jumped off bridges, jumped out of planes, attended comedy festivals, Burning Man, and much more. He then set his sights on the rest of the world travelling to 17 countries. From ziplining in Costa Rica, eating his way through Spain, standing by the Great Pyramids in Egypt to enjoying every single night of Edinburgh Fringe Festival he packed lifetimes into each moment and shared them with the people he loved. Dan was known for his sharp wit, frugality, and quiet generosity. Dan was preceded in death by his mother Sue and his grandfather Frank. He is survived by his children Abby and Nathan Cleator, his sister Tiffany Murray (Mike), his brother Lance Cleator and step-brother John MacSweeney (Jenny), his step-father Ralph MacSweeney, his "Little Brother" Wyatt Wilson, his friend and partner Michelle Pierce, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers Dan asked that donations be made to local food banks or the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program.



