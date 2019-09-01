Dan Lindsay, 61, passed from this life on August 24th at his home, in the loving care of his family and friends, after a long and valiant battle with cancer. He was born to Kenneth and Mary (Simsack) Lindsay November 22, 1957 in Southampton, New York, the fifth of eight siblings. In 1967 the family moved to Islip, NY, and in 1988, Dan married Elvira Thewes and moved to Washington state, where he raised his family. He was passionate about his work as an Engineering Manager at Seakamp in Bellingham. At an early age, Dan began caddying with his cousins and brothers at the prestigious National Golf Links of America, where his uncle was greenskeeper. It was the start of a lifelong passion for golf, a game at which he became exceptionally skilled. Dan spent idyllic summer days growing up in the Hamptons with his close-knit family and eight first cousins, enjoying body surfing at the ocean, cook-outs in the yard, and the freedom of exploring the wild outdoors. He made many lifelong friends in both New York and Washington State. Dan will be remembered for his caring heart, generosity, keen sense of humor, and his extraordinary ability to truly listen to and connect with people from all walks of life. He is survived by his daughter Krista (Gage), sons Daniel and Alex (Christine), and grandson Axel. He is also survived by his seven siblings, Mary, Patricia, Kenneth, Robert, Nancy, Rita and Joseph, and their spouses, children, and grandchildren, as well as countless cousins, uncles and aunts, and so many loving friends. Services to celebrate Dan's life will be held at Westford's Broadway Hall, 1300 Broadway in Bellingham, on Sunday, September 22 at 1pm. All friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you donate to or play a round of golf and think of Dan! You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 1, 2019