Dan Lindsay, 61, passed from this life on August 24th at his home, in the loving care of his family and friends, after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Services to celebrate Dan’s life will be held at Westford’s Broadway Hall, 1300 Broadway in Bellingham, on Sunday, September 22 at 1pm. All friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you donate to or play a round of golf and think of Dan! View Dan’s complete obituary and share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 8, 2019