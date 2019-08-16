Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Jonathan Valley jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Jonathan Valley Jr, 35 passed away due to a tragic trampoline accident in Spokane WA, July 23, 2019. He was very active in his recovery church (Family of Faith Community Church) in Spokane. Dan loved to turn wrenches, and was always there to help family and friends. He was a father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and treasured friend. Dan was proceeded in death by his grandparents; Nancy Valley and Don and Abbey Johnson. He is survived by his son Carter Valley, parents Daniel Sr. and Janice Valley, brothers Matt (Amber) Arianna, Kevin (Ruthie) Nathan, Hailey & Mia, Nathan (Ashley) Valley. Grandfather Bill (Blanca) Valley and numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. The Lord took Dan far too soon, he will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.

