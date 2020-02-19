He was born July 13, 1927 in Chicago. Graduated from Tilden High School, Chicago. Served in the Army WW2 in 1945-46. Graduated Woodrow Wilson Community College, Chicago. Attended St. Benedicts College, Atchison, KS. In 1954 moved to New York City for 2 years as office manager on the 29th floor of Chanin Bldg across from Grand Central Station, later became sales rep. and for 21 years resided in various NJ locales ending in Wyckoff, NJ. In 1977 moved to Walnut Creek, CA, and 1983 to Bellevue, WA. Finally, in 2003 moved to Lynden, WA to be near children and five special grandchildren. Funeral will be held at Saint Joseph's Catholic church Lynden, February 21st at 11am
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 19, 2020