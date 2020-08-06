1/1
Daniel M. West
Daniel M. West was born in Ottumwa, Iowa on November 17, 1937. He passed away at home in Bellingham on July 16, 2020. Dan spent 20 years serving his country in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1976. He followed that with 20 years as a telephone lineman in Bellingham. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Donna (nee Barnes), sons Brian and wife Kim of Bellingham, Wayne and wife Kim of Selah, grandkids Kylie and husband Grant in Oceanside, CA, David of New Jersey, Travis and wife Ashley in Spokane, Nicole in Bellingham, Charlotte and husband Tyler in Hawthorne, CA and great grandkids Oliver, Wesley, Scarlett and Sierra…plus one more entering the world later this year to complete the circle of life that began in 1937.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 6, 2020.
