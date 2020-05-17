Daniel “Dan” “Danny” William Gates passed away suddenly from complications of his chronic illness, sarcoidosis, on April 16, 2020. He was born on June 6, 1972 to Mary Wilson and Jim Gates in Wenatchee, WA. He was the youngest of three children, joining his older brother, Jeff Gates, and older sister, Patty Gates. Growing up on Franklin St. in Wenatchee, Dan had many friends and was very active in sports. He enjoyed soccer, baseball, basketball, snowboarding, golfing and playing drums. He loved to hike, ride his bike, and rip around on his skateboard. He also enjoyed camping and traveling with his family and friends. Anyone who knew him, knows that he was naturally good at everything, without having to try. Dan graduated from Wenatchee Valley High School in 1990 with an extended group of friends, many of whom he would consider family. He went on to continue his education at Wenatchee Valley College and played soccer there for a couple of years. Dan met Courtney Irwin at the Miller/Cherry BP in 1996, where they worked together and started dating. In June 1997, they moved to Bellingham, WA to go to school and work. Dan was the “man”, the life of the party, the light of the room. He was generous, loving, a great listener, kind, smart, a talented athlete and musician. He was a good person and someone you knew you could count on for anything. He always had a smart-ass personality and could make you laugh with a look or a single word no matter your mood. Sometimes his quick wit would get him into trouble because he could hold that poker face for so long; people often didn’t know he was joking around. His daughters continue to keep that part of him alive, as they inherited his sense of humor and wit. He was an impressive drummer and continued to play music for fun and with a band, Moongun, for several years. Dan played soccer in Bellingham for a long time, but after many knee surgeries, he finally had to hang up his cleats. He loved the outdoors and especially looked forward to camping at Kalaloch with his best guy friends, an annual trip he enjoyed for 31 years. Dan worked for 10 years at Discount Tire while Courtney went to WWU to become a teacher. On August 4, 2001, Dan and Courtney were married at Squilchuck State Park in Wenatchee. They continued to make their home in Bellingham and decided to stay there and start a family. Their first daughter, Ella Rose, was born in April 2005, followed 3 years later by Gwen Adahlyn, in March 2008. Dan absolutely could not wait to become a father and loved being a dad more than anything. We were stricken with grief when he became ill in December of 2004, but that didn’t stop him from being the best dad to his babies. We always talked about how lucky it was that he got to spend so much time with the girls when they were young, despite the terrible illness that was taking over his body. He spent much of the last 10 years sitting on almost every set of bleachers in Whatcom and Skagit county, as well as at least a dozen others across the state watching our girls play all the sports and dance. Even though he couldn’t play anymore, it brought him so much joy to watch our girls blossom into incredible athletes just like him. He was always there with a hug, a “good job buddy,” a green apple Gatorade and a pink Starburst. He simply loved to watch them compete and do the things they loved. We are devastated that he left us so soon, but we know he is out of pain and resting peacefully now. We will miss him forever. Dan is survived by his daughters Ella and Gwen Gates, wife Courtney Gates, and their dog Woodja Gates of Bellingham; his mother, Mary (Wilson) Vergin and step-father David Vergin of Bellingham; his father, Jim and step-mother Robin Gates of Wenatchee; his brother, Jeff Gates of Seattle, sister Patty Gates and Jean-Paul Pecqueur of Brooklyn, NY; his stepsister Kelly Keebler and family of Wenatchee; the family of his late stepsister Kim Weller of Maple Valley; his mother in-law Lova and father in-law Carl Irwin of Wenatchee; and his sister in-law Whitney Irwin of Wenatchee. He is predeceased by the dog of a lifetime, Party Gates, grandparents Elmira and Clarence Gates, Richard and Gwen Wilson, Norm and Rose Delabarre, and stepsister Kim Weller. There will be a celebration of Dan’s life when we can all come together again later this summer or fall 2020. Dan always loved a big party. We will keep you updated on the details via Facebook or word of mouth. If you are interested in donating to the girl’s “future fund” in Dan’s honor, donations can be made to a savings account under Courtney’s name at Whatcom Educational Credit Union. WECU P.O. Box 9750, Bellingham, WA 98227-9750.



