Danny Edward Wood died peacefully in his sleep at home in Bellingham at the age of 45. Danny is survived by his parents, Cindy L Wood of Bellingham, WA and Walter & Marilyn Micona of Maple Falls, WA; wife, Jackie A Wood; sons Taylor Daniel Wood (Maddie) and Tanner Joseph Wood of Bellingham; daughters Naomi Pettigrew and Nicki Wood; siblings, Christy L Atkinson of Camas, WA, Rose E McKay of Olympia, WA, Lacey Som (Jason) of Maple Falls, WA and Madeline M Tartaglioni (Jordan) of Lynden, WA; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his Grandparents Arnold R & Edith G Wood of Bellingham, WA and Shirley and Walter Micona Sr. of Bellingham, WA. Danny had a heart of gold and loved his children, his wife and his entire family fiercely. While the universe dealt Danny his fair share of challenges over the years, he embraced life with a contagious smile always and a sense of humor that will forever be missed. Per Danny's wishes, a wilderness ceremony will be held at Silver Lake for family and friends to spread a portion of his ashes and celebrate his life. Rest in Peace Danny, beloved son, father, husband, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. We love you.

