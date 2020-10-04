1/1
Danny "Buck" Harvey
1951 - 2020
September 23, 1951 - September 15, 2020
Ferndale, Washington - Danny "Buck" Harvey peacefully passed away on September 15, 2020.
Buck was born Sept. 23, 1951 to George and Ida Harvey and grew up in Nooksack WA. In 1972 Buck married Vicki Martin with whom he had 4 children. After their divorce they remained friends and celebrated many Christmases together so that their children and grandchildren would not have to divide time between households.
In his lifetime Buck held a variety of jobs. He worked shortly at Intalco as a young man but found farming life to be more to his liking, and for over 20 years, he worked as a herdsman and milker for dairy farms in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties. Upon retiring from farm life, Buck found his next career; working in the drywall industry for Cascade Drywall where he worked up until his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
Buck enjoyed life best with a good beer or mixed drink and sitting on his back porch. He loved animals and was always raising something at his home whether it was calves, rabbits or chickens. He was an avid morel mushroom hunter and enjoyed fishing on local lakes and waterways and was a tried and true Elvis Presley fan.
Buck is survived by his parents George and Ida Harvey, his sister Penny (Mike) Hamstra and brother Mike (Charlene) Harvey; his four Children, daughter Rusti (Edwin) Elefson, daughter Kari Harvey, son Grant Harvey, and son Bo (Anna) Harvey; as well as five grandchildren, Ellie and Payton Elefson, Paige Harvey, Rylee and Gunnar Harvey, his ex-wife Vicki Harvey-Campbell, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bucks name to the Bellingham Cancer Center or Whatcom Hospice, both of whom do amazing work and helped to ensure Buck was entrusted with the best of care during this journey.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no service or memorial.


Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
