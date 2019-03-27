Darlene Marie Stansfield, age 81, of Lynden passed away at the Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham Monday, March 25, 2019. A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery, 5977 Northwest Rd., Ferndale followed by a Celebration of her Life at 2:30 PM, at Evergreen Community Church, 6899 N. Enterprise Rd., Ferndale, WA 98248 with Pastor Steve Finkbonner officiating. Please share your thoughts and memories of Darlene online at www.sigsfunealservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 27, 2019