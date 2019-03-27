Darlene Marie Stansfield

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene Marie Stansfield.

Darlene Marie Stansfield, age 81, of Lynden passed away at the Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham Monday, March 25, 2019. A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery, 5977 Northwest Rd., Ferndale followed by a Celebration of her Life at 2:30 PM, at Evergreen Community Church, 6899 N. Enterprise Rd., Ferndale, WA 98248 with Pastor Steve Finkbonner officiating. Please share your thoughts and memories of Darlene online at www.sigsfunealservices.com
Funeral Home
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA 98225
360-656-5459
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.