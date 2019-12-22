Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrell A. Millay. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Darrell A. Millay, was born in White River S. Dakota, April 19, 1933 to Estella (Bill) and Fred H. Millay. The family moved to Everson WA where he grew up with his two brothers, Fred (Bob) and Louis (Louie). In Everson, he met his wife of 59 years Belva. Darrell joined the Navy and served during the Korean war. He was a welder by trade and worked on many interesting projects. Darrell was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He always had a smile on his face, and oh, how he loved to tease! He will be greatly missed by his wife Belva, children Joie, Michael, grandchildren Joy, Amanda, Mallory, family and friends. He died peacefully at the hospice house of Spokane on December 5th 2019 surrounded by people he loved. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor to your local humane society are encouraged. A celebration of life services will be held at a later date.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 22, 2019

