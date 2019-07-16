Darrell W. Luke of Bellingham, WA passed away July 10, 2019 in Midland, TX, as a result of a car accident. Darrell was 72, born May 11, 1947 in Everett, WA to Darrell F. and Wilhelmina (Beckmeyer) Luke. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Darrell graduated from the University of Washington and began his electrical engineering career with Anvil Corporation followed by Georgia Pacific, Greenberry, CH2M Hill, and Barry Wehmiller Design Group. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter Wendy Ann. He is survived by his son ‘Aharown (Carolyn), daughter Meghan (Aaron) Toso, son Tyler (Alex), seven grandchildren, sister Ann (Tom) Thompson, and many nieces and nephews. He was dedicated to his family and his church. Graveside services with military honors will be held at Enterprise Cemetery, 7041 Vista Dr. in Ferndale on Friday, July 26th at 4 PM. A memorial service will be held at Northside Community Church, 950 Kline Rd. in Bellingham on Saturday, July 27th at 11 AM. Reception following at the church. Pastor Ted Swinburne will be officiating. Memorials may be made to Northside Community Church for their community wide special needs playground. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 16, 2019