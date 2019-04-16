Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darren John Nienaber. View Sign

Darren Nienaber, age 47, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019. A loving and deeply devoted father of three, Darren cherished every hug, laugh, game, day trip, hike, camping adventure, food truck, new restaurant, impromptu music jam and group art session shared with his children. Darren was also an accomplished and respected municipal attorney, loyal friend, brother, and son. Born and raised in Bellingham, Darren treasured the history of his great grandparents who homesteaded Whatcom County in the 1880s. His childhood was filled by time in nature alone and with friends. He loved playing drums, excelled at debate and math, and graduated in the top ten percent of his high school class of 1989. Darren received a dual B.S. in Environmental Policy and B.A. in Finance from Western Washington University in 1997. During this time, he served as editor of the award-winning environmental magazine, The Planet. His core beliefs and intellect guided him to protect nature from within the legal system. He received his Juris Doctorate from Lewis and Clark College in 2000, specializing in land use and environmental law. As a student, he edited the Northwest Environmental Defense Center newsletter. Darren proudly served as an attorney for King County, deputy prosecuting attorney for Mason County, and finally, deputy city attorney for the City of Olympia. He was a member of the Washington State Bar Association and the Thurston County Bar Land Use Committee. Darren was a creative writer, with two unpublished novels integrating his love of the environment with his interest in Washington State and Whatcom County history. He wrote several children’s stories full of delightful characters, strong girls, silly burps and dragons. In 2018, Darren realized his dream of starting a non-profit organization, People and Otters, aimed at protecting nature in the Pacific Northwest. Considering the population increase coming to Western Washington, Darren strongly believed in protecting nature and rural land from urban sprawl by promoting increased density in the cities. Darren saw every day as a gift and an adventure. Above all, he enjoyed being with and creating experiences for his children, helping connect them to the nature he so intimately valued. His favorite locations included Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge, McLane Creek, Breitenbush Hot Springs, Watershed Park and the Washington and Oregon coasts. Darren is survived by his children Christopher Nienaber (14), Katherine Nienaber (10), Zachary Nienaber (8), their mother/former spouse Jamie Gallagher, mother Cecilia Meadows, and father Darryl Nienaber. Cards or remembrances may be sent to his children c/o Jamie Gallagher, P.O. Box 606, Rochester, WA, 98579. In lieu of flowers, donations to support Darren’s conservation vision may be made to the Darren Nienaber Fund at the Community Foundation of South Puget Sound: 212 Union Ave SE, Ste #102, Olympia, WA, 98501, or at

