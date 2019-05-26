Darryl Loyd Clark of Ferndale, WA passed away peacefully on December 27, 2018. He was born in Yakima Washington to Benjamin "JR" and Cleo Clark. Darryl was raised at Clarks Corner Store in White Swan, WA. After graduating from White Swan High School in 1956, Darryl joined the US Army and served his country proudly from Sept 1956 to July 1959. He was honorably discharged as a Sargent E-5. Darryl then moved to Ferndale, WA where he started a long career of 35 years at Intalco Aluminum. Darryl had a love for fishing, hunting, golfing, watching football, baseball, and many other sports. He had many friends and enjoyed visiting daily at the Main Street Bar and Grill for coffee, pulltab games, and good conversations. After retirement, Darryl and his wife Sudie enjoyed being snowbirds traveling to Southern Arizona. Darryl is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Sudie (Culver) Clark. Survivors include his brother, Ben Clark; three sisters, Patty, Caroline, and Kathleen; four children, Elizabeth Mendez (Richard) of Wimberley, TX, Christopher Clark-King of Birch Bay, WA, Bradley Clark of Blaine, WA, and Cheri Clark-Myler of Ferndale, WA; seven grandkids, Richard Mendez, Daniel Mendez, Anthony Clark, Cassie Clark, Collen Clark, Brian Vanderyacht-Clark, and April Clark (Mason); and numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 12:00pm at Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale (5700 NW Drive) followed by a reception. Please share your memories of Darryl at www.molesfarewelltribute.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 26, 2019