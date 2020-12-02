Daryl Kooy

May 19, 1956 - November 25, 2020

Lynden, Washington - Daryl Craig Kooy was taken home to his Heavenly Father on November 25, 2020. He will be remembered for his love of God, family, and friends.

Daryl was born on February 19, 1956 in Bellingham, Washington to Dan and Bernice (Hendricks) Kooy. He was born with Klinefelter's Syndrome. Daryl attended Lynden Christian and Redwood Park schools. His home was with his friends and caregivers at Cascade Connections.

Daryl was a member of Third Christian Reformed Church and enjoyed Friendship Bible meetings for the mentally challenged. Daryl had a subtle sense of humor. He enjoyed a competitive game of Uno, going out for coffee, and had a great interest in horses. He also enjoyed camping and traveling.

Daryl was employed by several restaurants in Whatcom County and has been on the janitorial team at Western Washington University.

Daryl will be greatly missed by his parents, sister Bev (Bill) Hughes of Port Angeles, Washington, brothers Loren (Martina) and Vance of Sedro Woolley, as well as nephews, nieces, and many cousins.

We would like to thank the caregivers of Cascade Connection and Whatcom Hospice for their care and concern.

On Friday, Dec.4th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. there will be a graveside service at Monumenta Cemetery with Pastor Allen Likkel officiating. This service will be livestreamed on to Gillies Funeral Home Facebook page and also available to be seen following the actual service on Daryl's memorial page as a part of Gillies Funeral Home website.

Contributions in Daryl's name may be made to Cascade Connections, 1354 Pacific Pl., Ferndale, WA 98248 or to Whatcom Hospice Foundation 2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98225.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.





