On Thursday, January 16, 2020, Dave Nerad, age 71, died quietly in his sleep from complications of lung cancer. He leaves behind his beloved daughter Jennifer Nerad and wife Margie Katz, former wife Rose Nerad, and scores of dear friends linked by the love of making music together. Dave was a highly skilled and respected luthier and musician. Through his work he supported multitudes of string players of all ages, and gave generously to community and school music programs. He lived simply and loved nature, contradancing and restoring vintage banjos and woodworking machinery. His greatest joy was playing his banjo with friends near and far. We remember him for his unique sense of humor, the beautiful instruments he created, his meticulous workmanship, the many friendships that bloomed from his work and play, for his genuine and comfortable presence, unwavering honesty and fairness, and his beautiful, endearing smile. A celebration of Dave’s life is planned for March 7, location TBA. Please share your thoughts and memories of Dave online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 23, 2020