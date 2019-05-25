Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Allan Koch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Sunday, May 12, 2019, David Allan Koch died peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bellingham, WA. David was born on April 25, 1946, in Petaluma, California to George and Marietta Koch. He received his BA from Stanford University and his MD from University of Washington, and practiced psychiatry in Whatcom County for nearly forty years. In August of 1981, he married Judy Barton, and together they raised three daughters, Tana Barton-Haas (Mike), Caitlin Koch (Lucy Hudson), and Eryn Muetzel (Jim). For the last 16 years, David shared his life with his partner Nancy Quigg, and was a devoted father figure to Nancy’s son, Morgan Longwell. David was an incredibly resilient, determined individual with an uncanny zest for life. Despite physical challenges resulting from a neurological condition, David was consistently positive and was always ready for an adventure. He was an all-around athlete in his younger years, and was committed to sharing his passion for downhill skiing, hiking, and canoeing with his children and those he loved. David also enjoyed bird watching, photography, travel, and competitive games of Scrabble. He had a strong appreciation for the Arts, including architecture, classical and folk music, and Japanese garden design. An advocate for social justice, David was also passionate about politics and advancing progressive ideals. David was gentle by nature, and had an incomparable ability to put people at ease; he was deeply trusted and respected by those whose lives he touched. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, determination, and quick wit. David was preceded in death by his father, George; his mother, Marietta; and his brothers Carl and Brian. He is survived by his partner Nancy, his 4 children, Tana, Caitlin, Eryn, and Morgan, and his two grandchildren, Simon and Ella Haas. A celebration of David’s life will be held on Monday, July 1st, 2019 at 4pm at the Alaska Ferry Terminal in Bellingham, WA. Donations may be made in David’s honor to The Audubon Society or National Public Radio.

