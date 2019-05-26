Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Arthur Evans. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

No services will be held for David Evans, who died in Bellingham on May 19, 2019. Mr Evans was born September 19, 1937 in Tacoma to Arthur Evans and Agnes (Millard) Evans. The family moved to Spokane County in 1948; he graduated from Otis Orchards High School in 1955, president of his senior class. He went on to earn his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of Washington . Dave married Bette O'Brien in 1959 and they moved to Oregon, where he began his career as a mental health therapist and administrator. He worked for several mental health agencies in the Portland area, and served as chief psychiatric social worker at Morningside Psychiatric Hospital until 1968. The family then moved to Seattle where he assisted in establishing the first full time psychiatric clinic at Children's Hospital. From 1969 to 1972 Dave was director of the Seattle-King County Child Guidance Center; he went on to serve nine years as an administrator for the state mental health authority. In 1981 he was appointed to superintendent of PORTAL, a state institution for the mentally ill in Sedro-Wooley. He retired from state service and moved to Bellingham in 1994. Dave later served for several years as manager of the St.Joseph Hospital Mental Health Unit, and retired completely in 1999 Dave had a life-long love for animals, books and classical music. He liked to ride his bicycle, read, collect books, and to travel. He took a number of driving trips around the western United States, down the East Coast, and along the coasts of New England and the Maritime provinces. He took many driving trips through France, Italy, Spain, and Portugal; he explored almost every square mile of Britain, visiting his many cousins in Wales along the way. There were cruises to the Greek islands, St Petersburg and Malta. Among his last trips were two fun cruises down the Pacific coast of Mexico, in company with his son Chris. Dave is survived by his daughter Julie Evans of Citrus Heights, California, and sons Trevor Evans of Seattle and Christopher Evans of Bellingham, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Thomas Evans. Published in Bellingham Herald on May 26, 2019

