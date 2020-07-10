Dave Johnson, age 73, passed away in Ferndale on July 1, 2020. He was born October 13, 1946 in Tacoma to Vernon and Monica Johnson. He was raised in Tacoma and served in the US Navy. Dave worked for many years as a manager at the Blaine Cost Cutter. He had an amazing sense of humor, which was sometimes dark, and sometimes dirty. Dave was notorious for cheating at cards and board games, and he enjoyed listening to music (especially Jackson Browne) and fishing. He was a fun dad and grandpa and he will be dearly missed. Dave was preceded in death by his wife Fran and son-in-law Ben Sarb. He is survived by his daughter Diane Durbin (husband Sebastian) and their daughters Jane and Jacqueline, daughter Danielle Sarb, many loving relatives and friends and most of all, his beloved dog, Buster. A family gathering will be held. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
