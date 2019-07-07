David Boyd McInnis Obituary David B. McInnis was born November 10, 1938 in Spokane, WA and died peacefully surrounded by family in Spokane on May 5th, 2019. David had deep roots in Spokane, the grandson of the David L. Brown of the historic Hazelwood Dairy Company and a graduate of Lewis and Clark High School ‘55. After serving overseas in the U.S. Military, David brought specialty European cars to the Northwest. He had a lifelong career in the auto industry spanning Spokane, Portland, Salem and Bellingham. A racecar enthusiast, he raced in Production, Touring, and Formula car classes and was both a mentor and sponsor. He was an avid and committed fisherman and spent retirement fishing with his Kayak in Washington and the Baja Peninsula; where he lived in Mulege, Mexico and earned the nickname “Kayak Dave.” Survived by two sisters: Judy Rawlings and Shirley Holwegner, his children: Todd McInnis, Bretta Ballou Ringo, and Sean McInnis, mother of his children Bonnie Erickson McInnis and grandchildren: Alycia, Jordan, Brittni, Nils, Liv, Sonja, Marion and Ebbey. David was ever the playful, curious and personable guy, he made friends everywhere he went and brought a playfully spirit along with him. A celebration of life will be held Sunday June 14, 2019 at 3:00pm at the Longhorn BBQ, 7611 W. Sunset Hwy, Spokane, WA.
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 7, 2019