Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Boyd McInnis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Boyd McInnis Obituary David B. McInnis was born November 10, 1938 in Spokane, WA and died peacefully surrounded by family in Spokane on May 5th, 2019. David had deep roots in Spokane, the grandson of the David L. Brown of the historic Hazelwood Dairy Company and a graduate of Lewis and Clark High School ‘55. After serving overseas in the U.S. Military, David brought specialty European cars to the Northwest. He had a lifelong career in the auto industry spanning Spokane, Portland, Salem and Bellingham. A racecar enthusiast, he raced in Production, Touring, and Formula car classes and was both a mentor and sponsor. He was an avid and committed fisherman and spent retirement fishing with his Kayak in Washington and the Baja Peninsula; where he lived in Mulege, Mexico and earned the nickname “Kayak Dave.” Survived by two sisters: Judy Rawlings and Shirley Holwegner, his children: Todd McInnis, Bretta Ballou Ringo, and Sean McInnis, mother of his children Bonnie Erickson McInnis and grandchildren: Alycia, Jordan, Brittni, Nils, Liv, Sonja, Marion and Ebbey. David was ever the playful, curious and personable guy, he made friends everywhere he went and brought a playfully spirit along with him. A celebration of life will be held Sunday June 14, 2019 at 3:00pm at the Longhorn BBQ, 7611 W. Sunset Hwy, Spokane, WA.

David Boyd McInnis Obituary David B. McInnis was born November 10, 1938 in Spokane, WA and died peacefully surrounded by family in Spokane on May 5th, 2019. David had deep roots in Spokane, the grandson of the David L. Brown of the historic Hazelwood Dairy Company and a graduate of Lewis and Clark High School ‘55. After serving overseas in the U.S. Military, David brought specialty European cars to the Northwest. He had a lifelong career in the auto industry spanning Spokane, Portland, Salem and Bellingham. A racecar enthusiast, he raced in Production, Touring, and Formula car classes and was both a mentor and sponsor. He was an avid and committed fisherman and spent retirement fishing with his Kayak in Washington and the Baja Peninsula; where he lived in Mulege, Mexico and earned the nickname “Kayak Dave.” Survived by two sisters: Judy Rawlings and Shirley Holwegner, his children: Todd McInnis, Bretta Ballou Ringo, and Sean McInnis, mother of his children Bonnie Erickson McInnis and grandchildren: Alycia, Jordan, Brittni, Nils, Liv, Sonja, Marion and Ebbey. David was ever the playful, curious and personable guy, he made friends everywhere he went and brought a playfully spirit along with him. A celebration of life will be held Sunday June 14, 2019 at 3:00pm at the Longhorn BBQ, 7611 W. Sunset Hwy, Spokane, WA. Published in Bellingham Herald on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close