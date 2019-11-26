Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David C. MacAuley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David “DC” MacAuley, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday November 17, 2019 in Bellingham Washington. He was loved by many due to his sense of humor and warm personality. Dave was born in Boston Massachusetts on December 11, 1939 to Clarence and Mary (Ferguson) MacAuley. He graduated from Lawrence Academy Prep school in 1959. He then attended Ohio Wesleyan where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Economics. He went into the Air Force in 1963 where he met and fell in love with Sarah Lou Roy. They were married on November 19, 1966. After serving his country, he started his career as Bookstore Manager at the College University in Dover, NH. He lived in several locations including North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, and finally ended up in Washington State where he worked for both Central Washington University and Western Washington University. He retired from WWU in 2003. Dave loved sports and cards. He enjoyed racquetball and tennis over the years, but his passion was golf. He retired at Sudden Valley in Bellingham, WA near the golf course and finally got two hole in ones there. He also loved playing duplicate bridge and belonged to the local Bridge Club. Dave is survived by his wife, Sarah, Daughters, Laura Haggard (husband Todd Haggard), and Mary Kay Weinstein (husband Albert Weinstein), four grandchildren Kayla & Tyler Haggard, David & Jake Weinstein, and great-grandson Sean Haggard, Brother Ken MacAuley (wife Corinne) and his children Mark MacAuley, Jennifer Lucas, and Hope Burnell. A memorial service will be held for Dave at the Dance Barn in Sudden Valley at 8 Barn View Drive Bellingham, WA 98229 on January 18th, 2020 from 11am-2pm.

