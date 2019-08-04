David Chapman Bradley died July 23rd at the age of 78 after battling Multiple System Atrophy, a form of dementia. He was a Finn (Sisu). David attended Eisenhower High School in Yakima and Washington State University (Go Cougs!) David was a long-time resident of Bellingham, a local banker, boater, biker. He leaves behind a wife, son, daughter and granddaughter. A celebration of life will be held September 15th at the BYC Marina Room, David was a lifetime member and supporter of the YMCA. To share your memories of David, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 4, 2019