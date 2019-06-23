Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David E. Wren. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David E. Wren of Baltimore, Maryland passed away February 8, 2019. David was born July 28, 1962, in Marion, Ohio to Darryl and Marilyn Wren. He graduated from Ferndale High School in 1980 and attended Washington State University. After leaving Washington State he served in the U.S. Air Force and participated in Operation Desert Storm. After leaving the Air Force, David stayed in the Baltimore/D.C area working for USAID in Washington and then becoming a business entrepreneur in Baltimore and was still working to help others set up their businesses at the time of his death. David’s legacy will be all the people he touched and helped in so many ways. He loved the city of Baltimore and the city loved him enough to designate an area known as David Wren Way. David is survived by his parents of Lynden, Washington, his sister Debra Meyer (Steve) of Lynden, his brother Darryl Paul Wren of Kenton, Ohio, his son Ryan Wren of Baltimore, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. area. A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 27 at 2:00 at Christ Lutheran Church in Ferndale, WA. Memorials may be made in David’s name to the Christ Lutheran Church Columbarium.

David E. Wren of Baltimore, Maryland passed away February 8, 2019. David was born July 28, 1962, in Marion, Ohio to Darryl and Marilyn Wren. He graduated from Ferndale High School in 1980 and attended Washington State University. After leaving Washington State he served in the U.S. Air Force and participated in Operation Desert Storm. After leaving the Air Force, David stayed in the Baltimore/D.C area working for USAID in Washington and then becoming a business entrepreneur in Baltimore and was still working to help others set up their businesses at the time of his death. David’s legacy will be all the people he touched and helped in so many ways. He loved the city of Baltimore and the city loved him enough to designate an area known as David Wren Way. David is survived by his parents of Lynden, Washington, his sister Debra Meyer (Steve) of Lynden, his brother Darryl Paul Wren of Kenton, Ohio, his son Ryan Wren of Baltimore, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. area. A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 27 at 2:00 at Christ Lutheran Church in Ferndale, WA. Memorials may be made in David’s name to the Christ Lutheran Church Columbarium. Published in Bellingham Herald on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close