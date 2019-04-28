Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Gordon Roddey. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills 409 Filbert Road Lynnwood , WA 980364934 (425)-672-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Obituary for David Gordon Roddey - Bellingham Herald David Gordon Roddey, age 84 of Mukilteo, Washington passed away on February 23rd. David was born to Edna and Thomas Roddey in Harlowton, Montana on May 29th 1934. David graduated from Ferndale High School. He joined the Air Force proudly serving a four-year career in radar operations and maintenance at a base in Oklahoma. David had a twenty-five year career at the King Country Wastewater Treatment Plant in Seattle where he was a senior operator. David was a long-time member of the Edmonds United Methodist Church where David was a member of the church choir and a volunteer at the Edmonds Food Bank. David was known for his kindness to those in need. David’s parents, his brothers and a sister and his loving and caring wife Jeane of 46 years preceded David in death. After Jeane’s death David moved to Bellingham and later returned to Edmonds and later Mukilteo, receiving outstanding care in two adult homes A graveside service, with military honors, took place on March 14th at Floral Hills Cemetery.

