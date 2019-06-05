David Lee Enertson, lifelong resident of Whatcom County, unexpectantly passed away of a heart attack on May 30, 2019. Services are being held on June 8, 2019 at 2pm at the Hillcrest Church, Bellingham, WA. Pastor Brady Bobbink officiating. If you wish to leave a donation in David’s name, please send it to Hillcrest Church 1400 Larrabee Avenue Bellingham,WA 98225 attn: Missions Team. You may share your memories of Dave with his family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 5, 2019