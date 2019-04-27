The world lost David M. Hall of Bellingham at the age of 88 on April 25th, 2019. He was born June 15th, 1930 in Tacoma, WA. While serving in the Army in France, he met his wife Yvonne who preceded him in death in 2017. They settled in Bellingham where David hosted the "Swinging Dave Hall" show at KPUG. He retired from KPUG after 41 years in 1995. He is survived by sons, Eric (Susie), Andy (Mary), Dan, Marc (Theresa), brother Bob, sister Elizabeth and lots of grand and great-grandchildren. The family would like to the thank Whatcom Hospice for helping to keep David at home. A graveside service will be held at Greenacres Cemetery in Ferndale on Wednesday, May 1st at 2PM. Share your memories of David at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 27, 2019