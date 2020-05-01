David M. Swartos was born on July 19, 1942 in Bellingham, Washington to Milford and Constance Swartos. He passed away on April 23, 2020 in Green Valley, Arizona. He was 77 years old. David moved to his parents’ hometown, Volga, South Dakota, with his family in 1949 and grew up there with his parents and three sisters. They moved to Lynden, Washington in 1957 where David graduated from Lynden High School in 1961. He married Mary Nolte in 1964 and graduated from Western Washington University in 1965. Mary and Dave had two daughters together, Kristi and Amy. David taught elementary school in Toppenish, Washington for 2 years, and in Arlington, Washington for 24 years until he retired in the early 1990’s. David married his wife, Janice (Jo), in 2001. David went on to own Wright Home Inspection for 10 years and also worked for FEMA as a travel manager for 9 years. Additionally, David was a Coast Guard Auxiliary volunteer. David and Jo moved from Blaine, WA and settled in Green Valley, Arizona in 2012. David had many hobbies throughout his life including carpentry, boating, fishing, camping, photography, gardening, traveling, gold panning, and brewing beer. He had a great sense of humor and lived life to the fullest. David had an affinity for nature and critters of all kinds. David is survived by his loving wife, Jo, his sisters, Carolyn Swenson, Sonja Jansen (Dick), and Peggy Yost (Dave), his daughters, Kristi Muna (Jesse) and Amy Goebel (Andy), and his grandsons, Ole Rodriguez, Oskar Goebel, and Milo Goebel, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation or the Coronavirus Relief Fund.



