Alzheimer (Al) Robbed You of Your Stay By Patricia Mattsen The hardest thing I’ve ever done was watch you slip away. You loved to bag mountain peaks and sail the foam crest waves. My heart ached when I held you as you learned that day, That you drew the short straw, yet you were so brave. I love you, want you, but Al robbed you of your stay. An advocate of human rights you sought to seize the day, The fight against theft of self, (joy of history, sports, jazz), you tried to stave. A steward of earth’s gifts and lover of her play You slowly lost your ability of her habitat to save. Oh, the anger, the fury, I felt as I fought to allay, The seemingly insidious pain the terminal process gave. Your journey on the transport was headed just one-way, As it beamed you to a place where streets of gold are paved. The hardest thing I’ve ever done was watch you slip away. I love you, want you, miss you, but Al robbed you of your stay. Remembering David Arnold Mattsen who passed away at his home in Lynden, WA., December 12, 2018. David was born in Malden, Massachusetts on December 30, 1934 to the late Clifford and Harriet Mattsen. He is survived by his wife Patricia Mattsen; 3 children, Robert G. Mattsen, Stephanie L. Mattsen, and Daniel D. Mattsen; 3 stepchildren, Douglas K. Shaffer, Patrick B. Shaffer, and Lara D.J. Bridges, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 30, 2019