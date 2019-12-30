Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alzheimer (Al) Robbed You of Your Stay By Patricia Mattsen The hardest thing I’ve ever done was watch you slip away. You loved to bag mountain peaks and sail the foam crest waves. My heart ached when I held you as you learned that day, That you drew the short straw, yet you were so brave. I love you, want you, but Al robbed you of your stay. An advocate of human rights you sought to seize the day, The fight against theft of self, (joy of history, sports, jazz), you tried to stave. A steward of earth’s gifts and lover of her play You slowly lost your ability of her habitat to save. Oh, the anger, the fury, I felt as I fought to allay, The seemingly insidious pain the terminal process gave. Your journey on the transport was headed just one-way, As it beamed you to a place where streets of gold are paved. The hardest thing I’ve ever done was watch you slip away. I love you, want you, miss you, but Al robbed you of your stay. Remembering David Arnold Mattsen who passed away at his home in Lynden, WA., December 12, 2018. David was born in Malden, Massachusetts on December 30, 1934 to the late Clifford and Harriet Mattsen. He is survived by his wife Patricia Mattsen; 3 children, Robert G. Mattsen, Stephanie L. Mattsen, and Daniel D. Mattsen; 3 stepchildren, Douglas K. Shaffer, Patrick B. Shaffer, and Lara D.J. Bridges, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Alzheimer (Al) Robbed You of Your Stay By Patricia Mattsen The hardest thing I’ve ever done was watch you slip away. You loved to bag mountain peaks and sail the foam crest waves. My heart ached when I held you as you learned that day, That you drew the short straw, yet you were so brave. I love you, want you, but Al robbed you of your stay. An advocate of human rights you sought to seize the day, The fight against theft of self, (joy of history, sports, jazz), you tried to stave. A steward of earth’s gifts and lover of her play You slowly lost your ability of her habitat to save. Oh, the anger, the fury, I felt as I fought to allay, The seemingly insidious pain the terminal process gave. Your journey on the transport was headed just one-way, As it beamed you to a place where streets of gold are paved. The hardest thing I’ve ever done was watch you slip away. I love you, want you, miss you, but Al robbed you of your stay. Remembering David Arnold Mattsen who passed away at his home in Lynden, WA., December 12, 2018. David was born in Malden, Massachusetts on December 30, 1934 to the late Clifford and Harriet Mattsen. He is survived by his wife Patricia Mattsen; 3 children, Robert G. Mattsen, Stephanie L. Mattsen, and Daniel D. Mattsen; 3 stepchildren, Douglas K. Shaffer, Patrick B. Shaffer, and Lara D.J. Bridges, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close