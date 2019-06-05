Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Ryan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dave Ryan passed away on the morning of the 31st of May 2019, after a 14 month battle with lymphoma. He was at his home in Bellingham, WA, surrounded by his family. Dave was born in Bellingham, WA on December 15th, 1967 to Donald Ryan and Lorraine Cowles (Myers). Dave grew up with a passion for racing, from driving sprint cars, to helping with a family-owned world championship winning hydroplane; as well as spending his free time restoring classic cars with his dad. He married Kimberly Cronkhite on November 28th, 1992. He received his Bachelor's degree in Diesel & Hydraulic Engineering at Oregon Tech University in Klamath Falls, OR. He began working in the crane industry in high school, and after graduating from college, began working full time for family-owned Whatcom Skagit Crane company, moving up to co-owner. After selling the business, he worked for Ness Crane in Seattle, and Sicklesteel Crane in Mt. Vernon. He continued to work there when the company was acquired by Barnhart Crane & Rigging, where he was able to use his faith, work ethic, love and experience in the crane industry to excel and inspire all those he worked with. He was heavily involved in children's ministry for over 20 years, most notably as a key leader in sunday school and AWANA. After his first visit in 2007, Dave ignited a passion for Africa and its people that lasted the rest of his life. He led many mission trip teams there, and helped start a non-profit organization to continue impacting the people of Kenya and Tanzania that he loved so much. Of all the things that Dave loved and enjoyed, his family is what he cherished the most. His legacy is felt and carried on by his wife, Kimberly Ryan; daughter Elissa, daughter Maddy and her husband Charlie, daughter Tori and her husband Jake, son Nate, and grandson Elliot David Fast. He’s also survived by his mother Lorraine Cowles, stepmother Marilyn Ryan, sister Christine Baumberger, and brother Mark Ryan. His memorial service will be held at Christ the King Church in Bellingham, on Thursday, June 6th, at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to donate to the non-profit organization that Dave and Kim founded so that his legacy can be felt across the world; please make checks out to Pamoja Love, and mail to PO box 28275, Bellingham, WA, 98228.

Published in Bellingham Herald on June 5, 2019

