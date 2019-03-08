Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David S. Rystrom. View Sign

David Rystrom was born May 20, 1945; his family called him by his middle name, Steve. When he left us on February 21, 2019 he had acquired many different names in his lifetime: Dad, Dave, Professor, Coach, Best Friend, Husband, Captain, The Taciturn Swede, The Rat, and so many more. He was very much admired for his dry wit, kind spirit, and patience. Dave was a champion of everyone doing their best in life. His awe for human achievements- be it athleticism, creation of music or writing, the arts, and performance- was a daily celebration for him. He mentored so many people in their endeavor to be their best. The ripple of his actions resonates far and wide and he will be sorely missed on this planet by his family, his extended Cow-Family, and the greater community. There will be a Celebration of Life Reception held for Dave on Sunday, March 24th @ 1:00pm at The Majestic Ballroom in downtown Bellingham, WA. In lieu of flowers a memorial scholarship has been set up at WWU in his honor.

