David T Sano, 83, passed away on December 20 at the Hospice House in Bellingham. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathy, his daughter, Wendy, his brother, Irwin, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was a thoughtful, insightful, curious man who was willing to take on challenges. He had a lengthy career helping others in the field of corrections. Over the years, he has had several businesses. Most recently, an alpaca farm in Whatcom County where he resided for the past 25 years. Among his interests were travel, photography and reading. Remembrance details are pending. pending.

