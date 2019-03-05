Services will be held at Westford Funeral Home on Saturday, March 9th at 11 AM. He is survived by his sons Tommy, Steven and John, former wife Elizabeth and her mother Cuc, brothers Larry and David, and many loving relatives and friends. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean D. Pham.
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 5, 2019