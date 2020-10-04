Dean W. Tapparo

March 25, 1935 - September 6, 2020

Bellingham, Washington - Dean Warren Tapparo was born March 25, 1935, in Bennett Colorado, to Dominick and Nona Tapparo. He graduated from El Monte High School in southern California. After serving in the California Army National Guard, Dean attended Welding school and worked for the Operating Engineers for almost 30 years.

Dean is remembered by all who knew him, for his humor and generosity. He could bring a whole room to laughter and tears with his wit and humble charm. His generosity to those in need was a defining trait; Deans desire to conceal his generosity to others is what endeared him to his closest friends.

Dean is survived by his children Vicky, Michelle, Rick, and Jason and 12 Grandchildren along with 4 Great Grandchildren. His wife, Mrs. Beverly Tapparo, died in 2015.

Dean died on September 6, 2020, from complications of a recent stroke.





