Dean W. Tapparo
1935 - 2020
Dean W. Tapparo
March 25, 1935 - September 6, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Dean Warren Tapparo was born March 25, 1935, in Bennett Colorado, to Dominick and Nona Tapparo. He graduated from El Monte High School in southern California. After serving in the California Army National Guard, Dean attended Welding school and worked for the Operating Engineers for almost 30 years.
Dean is remembered by all who knew him, for his humor and generosity. He could bring a whole room to laughter and tears with his wit and humble charm. His generosity to those in need was a defining trait; Deans desire to conceal his generosity to others is what endeared him to his closest friends.
Dean is survived by his children Vicky, Michelle, Rick, and Jason and 12 Grandchildren along with 4 Great Grandchildren. His wife, Mrs. Beverly Tapparo, died in 2015.
Dean died on September 6, 2020, from complications of a recent stroke.


Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whatcom Cremation & Funeral
4202 Guide Meridian
Bellingham, WA 98226
(360) 734-7073
