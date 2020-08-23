1/1
Deanna Cone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deanna Lynn Cone, age 54, of Los Angeles, CA. passed away on July 1, 2020. She was born in Mt. Vernon, WA on June 6, 1966 to James Mitchell Cone and Janet Louise Fritch. Deanna grew up in Bellingham, WA in the Geneva neighborhood. She was strong willed and fiercely protective of her family. She was an animal lover, and fought for what she believed in. Deanna was loved very much and will be missed dearly. She will always be in our hearts. Deanna was preceded in death by her parents and half brother Lance Fox. She is survived by her sisters, Alecia Cone of Honolulu, HI, Suzanne Cone of Bellingham, WA, Teresa (Colleen) Cone of Everett, WA and Cherie Cone-Conner of Estacada, OR, brothers, Marshal Fox of Palmyra, PA and Michael Fox of Battleground, WA. A celebration of life will be held on August 29, 2020 at Marine Park 11:30 am- 2:00 pm. Due to Covid-19, restrictions will apply.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved