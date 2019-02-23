Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deanna Vincent. View Sign

Deanna Vincent age 70 went home to be with her lord and savior on February 19 th 2019 at approximately 4 am, surrounded by her loving family. Deanna was born march 25th 1948 in Ketchikan Ak to Myron and Geraldine Croy, Deanna grew up in Ketchikan where she met and married the love of her life James Vincent, together they raised 3 daughters, they made Alaska their home for many years where she enjoyed camping, fishing, flying into lakes, and spending weekends at their camping at Naha bay and raising horses. Deanna also had a love for children, she was a foster parent for many years, it didn't matter if you needed a hot meal, a warm place to lay your head, or a listening ear and a hug she was always there! In 2007 Deanna and her husband moved to Everson Wa where she finally got her dream farm! She enjoyed raising chicken's, cows, and rabbits, tending to her garden and canning it, learning to quilt and spending endless hours enjoying her grandchildren. Deanna was preceded in death by her mother Geraldine Maneman and father Myron Croy she is survived by her loving husband James Vincent, daughters Kerri (Bryan) Konni (Chris) and Kassi, son Chris (Lisa) Brother Gary (Lori) sisters Jody, Dianna and sherry, 17 grandchildren and 5.5 great grandchildren and her loving fur baby Mr. Koby. As per Deanna's Request there will be no service Deanna was and is greatly loved and will be missed so very deeply by her family

