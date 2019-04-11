Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debbie Lorraine (Blackmer) Tino. View Sign

Debbie L. (Blackmer) Tino, 65, of Bellingham Washington passed away on February 12, 2019, at her home. She is preceded in death by her mother Lila Blackmer. She is survived by her father Lawrence Blackmer; her brothers Bruce Blackmer (Candy) and Larry Blackmer; her sons Cameron Tino and Dominic Tino; and many extended family and friends. Debbie was born on August 13, 1953 in Bigfork Minnesota. She attended Togo grade school through eighth grade and Bigfork High School. She was active in band, cheerleading and lots of social activities during high school. She worked with her mother who operated Bee & Jay’s drive-in where she learned the fine art of baking during summers and holidays. Debbie graduated from Bemidji State College with a degree in psychology. She began her career with employment in social services but quickly learned that her passion was the people skills that ultimately was leveraged in the hospitality industry as a restaurateur extraordinaire for over four decades. Deb’s professional vision and culinary journey blossomed in Duluth where she was instrumental in the explosion of Canal Park, most importantly the iconic Grandma’s Saloon & Deli. Her success propelled the opening of Grandma’s Minneapolis and the top-end Flame Restaurant in Bayfront. Always a part of the community her contributions could be seen broadly, especially in the Grandma’s Marathon, Oktoberfest and retro disco in Duluth. Debbie moved to Washington in 1985 where she was hired by Black Angus Restaurants to manage stores in Burien Washington and at Elliot Bay in Seattle. She moved north where she managed the Bellingham Black Angus. Debbie and Sam Tino opened their own restaurant, Tino’s Pizza and Pasta Co in Sudden Valley Washington. She also managed food services at Semiahmoo Resort in Blaine Washington in the early 2000s. Debbie became well known throughout the Bellingham community for the successful restaurants, Mambo Italiano Café and The Black Cat, founded with her family and partners in Fairhaven. Her sons, Cameron and Dominic, carry on the successful legacy of their mother, operating these restaurants with the skills absorbed growing up under their parents’ tutelage and their own refined passions for exquisite tastes as they move forward into the future. Debbie returned to Minnesota frequently throughout her life staying with her parents at home on Pickerel Lake. She baked with her best friend, her Mother, and fished with her best buddy, her Dad. She enjoyed boating, planting vegetables and flowers, berry picking, engaging with life-long friends and extended family, and absorbing the peacefulness of the northern lake country. Debbie had a green thumb and nurtured her flower and herb gardens at her home just a few blocks from her restaurants right up to the end of her life. A celebration of life will be held at Mambo Italiano Cafe, Fairhaven, WA, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Saturday, April 20th, 2019. Condolences may be sent to the family at Mambo Italiano Café, 1303 12th Street, Bellingham, WA 98225. Further celebrations will be held at locations yet to be determined in Minnesota during the warm weather of summer.

